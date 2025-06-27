Williams was selected by the Celtics with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Williams delivered a solid two-way performance in his lone season at Kentucky, posting averages of 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks on 56.1 percent shooting over 36 games in 2024-25, following a four-year stint at Drexel. While he brings good size and a well-rounded game, there are concerns about his speed and lateral quickness at the NBA level. With Kristaps Porzingis traded and both Luke Kornet and Al Horford heading into free agency, Williams provides much-needed frontcourt depth for the Celtics, though he's unlikely to step into a major role immediately.