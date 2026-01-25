Williams will start Saturday versus the Bulls, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Williams will earn his first career start Saturday and will be joined in the first unit by Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and Sam Hauser. Williams has been sparsely deployed by the Celtics this season, and he hasn't had any major statistical breakthroughs, but he'll get some time to shine Saturday night with a favorable matchup against Chicago.