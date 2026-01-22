Simons closed Wednesday's 119-104 victory over the Pacers with nine points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes.

Simons continues to be a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the bench in Boston. Over his last seven outings, he has produced averages of 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per contest. He'll be a player to monitor ahead of the trade deadline since he's on an expiring deal.