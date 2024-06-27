The Celtics selected Scheierman with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

A five-year college player between South Dakota State and Creighton, Scheierman is a capable scorer and a solid rebounder who is comfortable running the pick-and-roll. He does have some warts on defense, as he lacks length and general athleticism, but he might be one of the best movement shooters in the draft. That said, he'll have a minimal role in Boston this season and can safely be ignored in redraft fantasy leagues.