Banton (finger) tallied 12 points (3-19 FG, 1-7 3PT, 5-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 95-90 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Lakers.

After missing early portions of Summer League with a finger injury, Banton made his Celtics debut Wednesday. He struggled to find his shooting touch, going a miserable 3-of-19 from the field while connecting on just one of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. However, Banton managed to dish out six assists without coughing up a turnover, showcasing his playmaking ability at 6-foot-7.