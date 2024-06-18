White amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 106-88 win over Dallas in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In his second NBA Finals appearance, White averaged 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in five games. The elite defender has been a crucial part of the Celtics' championship run, and he has provided extreme value on both sides of the ball. In 19 playoff games this season, White averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field.