White chipped in five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 18 minutes during Monday's 134-99 win over the Bulls.

White endured a quiet offensive outing, attempting just four shots while committing six turnovers. However, the veteran guard salvaged some fantasy value with three steals and a block despite playing only 18 minutes in the blowout. White's limited playing time was largely a product of the lopsided score, and he should remain a reliable contributor across multiple categories moving forward.