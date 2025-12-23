White ended with 19 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 103-95 win over the Pacers.

White was a key contributor on the offensive end for Boston, finishing second on the team in points behind Jaylen Brown's 31-point night. White has also impressed at the rim lately, as he's now swatted at least one shot in four straight games. He's averaging 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.8 blocks over his last four matchups.