default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

White is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City due to a right knee contusion, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

White has picked up a bruised right knee, and the issue could prevent him from facing the Thunder. The standout guard played 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to San Antonio. If he can't play, Payton Pritchard (neck) would likely handle point guard duties.

More News