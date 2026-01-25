White logged 15 points (5-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-111 loss to the Bulls.

White was back on the floor Saturday after being held out of Friday's double-overtime win over the Nets for rest purposes. That extra rest didn't appear to help with his efficiency from the field, but he was responsible for three of the Celtics' eight offensive boards and finished tied with Payton Pritchard for the most assists on the team. White has been an inconsistent shooter all season, but since the start of January he has connected on just 36.0 percent of his field-goal attempts and 25.0 percent of his three-point tries (on 8.3 3PA/G).