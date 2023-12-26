White registered 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 35 minutes during Monday's 126-115 win over the Lakers.

White seemed to be at the right place at the right time throughout this holiday match-up. The versatile guard delivered his second double-double of the season. And this was his sixth game of the season with four or more "stocks". Through 26 contests, White is averaging 32.5 minutes played per game. This should be the 29-year-old's first season where he averages more than 30 minutes of run per game. The Celtics now head home for a Thursday match-up with the 2-27 Pistons.