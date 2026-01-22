default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

White (rest) will not play Friday against Brooklyn, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

This is a simple maintenance day on the front end of a back-to-back set, and there is no injury to report. Presumably, White will be back in the lineup Saturday against the Bulls. With White sidelined, Baylor Scheierman and Anfernee Simons could see increased roles Friday.

More News