Celtics' Dillon Mitchell: Nets 24 points with eight stocks

Mitchell erupted for 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, six steals and two blocks over 29 minutes during Sunday's 87-75 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Hornets.

Mitchell created numerous second-chance opportunities for the Celtics during Sunday's win, with seven of his eight rebounds coming on the offensive end, and he was a menace on defense. He racked up eight stocks in less than 30 minutes of floor time and finished with a plus-13 differential in the 12-point win.