Celtics' Dillon Mitchell: Scores 11 points in SL loss

Mitchell tallied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 102-90 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

Mitchell turned in an efficient performance from inside the arc and tied for second on the Celtics in scoring. The 40th overall pick in this year's draft has scored in double figures in each of his last two games, including a 24-point performance in the front end of this back-to-back set, after posting just four points on 2-of-6 shooting from the field in his Summer League debut.