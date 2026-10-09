Mitchell recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 124-113 preseason victory over Cleveland.

Mitchell made an impact across multiple categories, finishing one rebound shy of a double-double while logging the most minutes of any Boston player. The athletic forward demonstrated his versatility on both ends of the floor, although his offensive opportunities could be limited once the Celtics return to a full-strength rotation. He's expected to see plenty of reps at the G League level this season on a two-way contract.