Celtics' Dillon Mitchell: Ready for rookie campaign

Mitchell is likely to serve as emergency depth for the Celtics in his rookie season.

Boston signed the St. John's product to one of its two-way roster spots after selecting Mitchell in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft, which means the bulk of the forward's reps should come with the G League's Maine Celtics. The 22-year-old flashed at times during the Summer League, averaging 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.0 minutes per game over his three appearances, and he notably enjoyed a six-steal performance during the July 12 win over Charlotte.