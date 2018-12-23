Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Back to bench
Hayward will return to a bench role Sunday against Charlotte, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
With Marcus Morris and Al Horford cleared to return from their respective injuries, Hayward will find himself in a bench role going forward. He hasn't managed to shake his shooting woes, going 3-for-13 from the floor in Boston's last matchup with Milwaukee.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Inefficient night in starting role•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Starting Friday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Efficient return to lineup•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: No longer on injury report•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful again Wednesday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...