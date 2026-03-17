Brown recorded 41 points (10-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 19-21 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block over 40 minutes during the Celtics' 120-112 win over the Suns on Monday.

Brown attempted four or less free throws in two of three outings prior to Monday's contest, but he was much more aggressively offensively against Phoenix. He opened with 11 points in the first quarter and helped the Celtics close things out with 18 in the fourth, going 10-for-10 from the free-throw line in that final frame. Brown recorded career highs in free-throw makes and attempts and became the third Celtic in the last 20 years to have 20 attempts from the charity line in a game, per the Celtics' official broadcast. Even with Jayson Tatum back in the fold, Brown continues to be an important focal point in Boston's offense as the team looks to catch Detroit for the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings.