Brown contributed 33 points (12-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks across 40 minutes in Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brown bounced back and provided a well-rounded performance after struggling in Thursday's Game 6 loss, though his 33-point effort was not enough to prevent the Sixers from completing a 3-1 comeback. The star swingman led the Celtics in points and rebounds while tying the game high in blocks, but he didn't deliver his most efficient shooting performance. With Jayson Tatum (knee) missing most of the regular season while recovering from a ruptured Achilles, Brown stepped up and impressed. He earned his fourth straight All-Star nod, averaging 28.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 34.4 minutes per contest across 71 regular-season games.