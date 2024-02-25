Brown closed with 30 points (13-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over the Knicks.

Brown reached the 30-point mark for the 11th time this season, and the star forward continues to thrive while operating as the second-best offensive threat in one of the league's most prolific offenses. Even though he's not used to leading Boston in scoring, Brown is talented enough to take over in any game if needed. He's averaging 21.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game over his last five appearances.