Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (illness) will not play Thursday against the Wizards, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
No surprise here, as Brown was previously listed as doubtful. As for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brown's status remains in the air. Guys like Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser and Josh Minott could see more minutes Thursday, and more usage could fall to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Not expected to play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Pours in 42 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Notches fourth career triple-double•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Well-rounded outing in defeat•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Battling back spasms•