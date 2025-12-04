default-cbs-image
Brown (illness) will not play Thursday against the Wizards, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

No surprise here, as Brown was previously listed as doubtful. As for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brown's status remains in the air. Guys like Jordan Walsh, Sam Hauser and Josh Minott could see more minutes Thursday, and more usage could fall to Derrick White and Payton Pritchard.

