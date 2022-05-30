Brown registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 44 minutes during Sunday's 100-96 win over the Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Brown stuffed the stat sheet and was one of the best players for Boston in a win that punched the team a ticket to the NBA Finals. The former California standout scored 20 or more points in all but one of seven games in the series against the Heat and should play a key role in the Finals against the Warriors.