Brown notched 30 points (10-26 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
After making eight of his first 15 shot attempts, Brown struggled in the fourth quarter and overtime, going just 2-for-11 and missing seven straight shots at one point. Over his last five games, he's made 38.1 percent of his shots and 30.7 percent of three-point tries and converted more than 40.0 percent of his shots in only one contest.
