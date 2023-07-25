Brown and the Celtics agreed Tuesday to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Brown's deal is currently the richest contract in NBA history, but that's likely to change as the salary cap continues to increase. It's also fully guaranteed, with a trade kicker, and doesn't include a player option. Brown's struggles in the playoffs against Miami were well-documented, but that doesn't change the fact that he's been a vital part of Boston's success since being drafted in 2016. The 6-foot-6 forward has averaged at least 20.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in four consecutive campaigns and posted career highs in points (26.6), rebounds (6.9) and assists (3.5) per game in 2022-23.