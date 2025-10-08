Brown (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason opener versus the Grizzlies, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee back in June, but he said at Media Day on September 30 that he was "feeling great" and ramping up his workload. It's safe to say he's fully recovered, considering he's suiting up for an exhibition game. He'll be an exciting player to roster this upcoming season, as the leading man in Boston.