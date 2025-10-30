Brown generated 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assist, one steal and one block across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 125-105 win over Cleveland.

Brown, with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined, has thrived in his new lead role. He's averaging 26.8 points per game on 52/47/76 shooting splits, and he's averaging 18 field goal attempts per contest. While he hasn't been a double-double threat, Brown has been able to chip in with rebounds and assists, making him an even more valuable fantasy asset.