Brown (hip) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Brown will miss a third straight game after tweaking his hip during the third quarter of Friday's win over the Hornets. The Celtics haven't released an official update on the severity of the injury, but given their strong start, they don't need to rush Brown back into action. Boston has mixed and matched its starting lineup in Brown's previous absences, but Payton Pritchard has proven to be the biggest beneficiary despite coming off the bench.