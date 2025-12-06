Walsh posted 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 26 minutes during the Celtics' 126-105 win over the Lakers on Friday.

Coming off a career-best 22-point performance in Thursday win against the Wizards, Walsh followed that up with another effective performance during the second leg of the Celtics' back-to-back set Friday. He connected on a career-high four triples, led the Celtics with two blocks and finished with a game-high plus-28 point differential. Boston has a 9-2 record since Walsh permanently entered the starting lineup Nov. 12 against the Grizzlies, and over his last four outings he has averaged 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 threes, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks over 28.2 minutes per game.