Walsh (groin) didn't return to Wednesday's 121-103 preseason win over Memphis after departing with an injury.

Walsh was termed doubtful to return after exiting the contest due to left adductor soreness. The third-year forward didn't retake the floor Wednesday, ending the game with two points, three rebounds and an assist over eight minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday against Toronto.

