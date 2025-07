Walsh finished with 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Friday's Summer League win against the Grizzlies.

Walsh led all scorers during Friday's matchup in Las Vegas. He shot a highly efficient 50 percent from the floor and from beyond the arc to help Boston get its first win of the Summer League.