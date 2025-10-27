Minott added 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three steals, a rebound and an assist across 14 minutes in Sunay's 119-113 loss to Detroit.

Minott was second among the bench unit in scoring behind Anfernee Simons (12) despite only playing 14 minutes. While Minott does not yet have a consistent role within the Boston rotation (logged a DNP the previous game), turning in performances like Sunday's will benefit him as he competes with Sam Hauser, Chris Boucher and Hugo Gonzalez for minutes.