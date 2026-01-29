Minott played the final 4:39 of Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Hawks, finishing with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound.

The Celtics were shorthanded in the frontcourt Wednesday with Neemias Queta (illness) sitting out, but his absence didn't open up room in the rotation for Minott, who had been cleared to return to action earlier this week after missing 10 straight games while recovering from an ankle sprain. Boston got by with a combination of Luka Garza and Amari Williams at center while the game was competitive before Minott checked in for the first time late in the fourth quarter, when Atlanta had built an 18-point lead to effectively salt the game away.