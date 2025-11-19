Minott is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Nets, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Minott came off the bench the past two games, but he'll find himself again running with the starters for Tuesday's contest. Head coach Joe Mazzulla may tinker with his starting group throughout the year based on the matchup, but when Minott gets the call, he's a viable deep league target for his ability to rack up the boards and defensive stats.