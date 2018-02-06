Celtics' Kyrie Irving: Will play Tuesday
Irving (quadriceps) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Irving was originally listed as questionable for Tuesday after missing the past three contests with a bruised right quad. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Terry Rozier -- though he should still see significant run with Marcus Smart out -- and Abdel Nader. Over his past five appearances, Irving is averaging 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 35.8 minutes.
