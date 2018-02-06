Irving (quadriceps) will play during Tuesday's contest against the Raptors, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Irving was originally listed as questionable for Tuesday after missing the past three contests with a bruised right quad. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for the likes of Terry Rozier -- though he should still see significant run with Marcus Smart out -- and Abdel Nader. Over his past five appearances, Irving is averaging 31.4 points, 5.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 35.8 minutes.