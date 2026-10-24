Irving is out for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to left knee injury management, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.

The Mavericks are taking a cautious approach with Irving since he's played only a few games since returning from the ACL injury he sustained in March 2025, so it's not surprising to see him sit for rest purposes. His next chance to play will come against the Heat on Monday, and in the meantime, Marcus Sasser is expected to replace him in the backcourt against the Spurs.