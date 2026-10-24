Irving posted 24 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 121-105 win over Indiana.

Irving fouled out for the first time in his career, but he looked great while he was out there, finishing with a game-high 24 points and a plus-8 differential in the blowout win. Cooper Flagg exited Friday's game with a shoulder injury and is likely to miss Saturday's meeting with the Spurs, which will likely result in a significant opportunity boost for Irving.