Irving tallied 18 points (7-17 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-109 win over the Heat.

Irving struggled from beyond the arc, but he made up for it with balanced production in other categories. Even as the veteran floor general cedes some playmaking responsibilities to Cooper Flagg, Irving still delivers. His ability to contribute across multiple categories helps maintain his fantasy value even when his shot isn't falling, so fantasy managers shouldn't look too much into his occasional shooting woes. He's still scored at least 15 points in each of his three appearances this season.