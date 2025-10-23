Garza has entered the league-mandated concussion protocol testing, and he will not return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Souichi Terada of The Springfield Republican reports.

Garza collided with Adam Bona during the second quarter, and now that he's been diagnosed with a concussion, he'll need to clear a series of tests before he's allowed to return to the floor. Expect more minutes for Neemias Queta and Xavier Tillman while he's out.