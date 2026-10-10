Garza is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Garza returns to the bench with Mitchell Robinson (undisclosed) getting the start at center. Garza provided 22 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 27 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason win over Cleveland, and he's making a strong case to earn a spot in the rotation even if he'll compete with Neemias Queta and Robinson for playing time.