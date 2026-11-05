Garza delivered 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Bucks.

Garza made excellent use of his limited opportunities, connecting on three of four attempts from beyond the arc while contributing five rebounds. He has now scored at least 11 points in three straight appearances, demonstrating useful offensive efficiency in Boston's frontcourt rotation. However, his 18-minute workload limits his fantasy reliability, making him more appealing as a situational option in deeper leagues. He won't offer much upside in standard formats.