Garza tallied 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 108-97 win over the Magic.

Garza made an efficient contribution in limited action, setting a new season-high mark in scoring while also putting up solid peripheral contributions in other categories. He's likely to remain the No. 3 center behind Neemias Queta and Mitchell Robinson, so even if he has solid contributions like Sunday's, his fantasy upside will remain close to minimal. His reserve role and modest playing time limit his fantasy reliability, making him more appealing in deeper leagues.