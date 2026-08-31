Garza recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds in 16 minutes during Bosnia and Herzegovina's 78-76 win over Italy in Friday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old is coming off a career-best 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 8.1 points and 4.1 rebounds during the regular season for Boston. Garza remains under contract with the Celtics for 2026-27, but his limited defensive versatility and competition for frontcourt minutes could make it difficult for him to carve out a large enough role to provide consistent fantasy value.