Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to play Friday
Morris (knee) is expected to play Friday against the Bucks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This isn't official confirmation of Morris' availability, but signs are pointing towards the forward suiting up. More information should arrive after Friday's morning shootaround.
