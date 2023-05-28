Smart closed with 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 victory over the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After averaging just 9.8 points over the first four games of the series, Smart has picked up his scoring in Games 5 and 6, though at the detriment of his assist numbers. The point guard is extremely versatile, but it appears he's going to have to continue scoring in bunches, as Miami figures to focus its attention on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown during Game 7. Across the first six matchups of the Eastern Conference Finals, Smart has averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 34.0 minutes per game.