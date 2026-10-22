Smart recorded 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Smart provided an offensive spark in his regular-season debut with the Rockets, leading the second unit in scoring while finishing as one of five Rockets players to score in double figures. The veteran guard will likely play a steady role off Houston's bench this season and is in line to start when Fred VanVleet sits, per Will Guillory of The Athletic.