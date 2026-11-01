Smart posted 24 points (7-10 FG, 7-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 win over the Thunder.

Smart was moved into the Rockets' starting lineup for the first time this season due to the absence of Fred VanVleet (rest). Smart came out firing with 12 points in the fourth quarter, with all but three of his points came from beyond the arc, and his seven made three-pointers are tied for the fourth-most in his NBA career. He'll likely return to the bench against the Celtics on Monday if VanVleet is cleared to return.