Smart ended Monday's 115-112 overtime loss to Toronto with 28 points (10-25 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block in 40 minutes.
Smart was a logical pivot when Jaylen Brown's (knee) absence was announced, as the hybrid guard is usually a reliable fantasy play when any of Boston's elites are out. The multiple absences aided Smart's ability to post a double-double and his best scoring performance of the season.
