Smart contributed 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 victory over Golden State in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Smart was one of three Celtics players to score 20-plus points Wednesday, and he contributed as both a rebounder and distributor with seven rebounds and five assists. The point guard was relatively efficient with an 8-for-17 shooting line and knocked down multiple three-pointers for the third time in his past four playoff games. This was a big bounce-back effort for Smart after he scored just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in Game 2.