Smart eked out four points (1-7 FG, 1-4 FG, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and three steals over 32 minutes in Wednesday's 111-101 home win over the Cavaliers.
Smart had an ugly shooting night, but still provided tough defense on a night when the Celtics went up big early and held on for the victory. There has been talk in Boston of the need for a true-point guard and tonight's awkward line from Smart will only add fuel to that fire. Despite his rocky play, Smart stayed on the floor as Denis Schroder shot an even poorer 1-of-11 from the floor.
