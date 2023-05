Smart notched 21 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and seven assists over 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-115 overtime loss to Philadelphia in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Smart led all Celtics in assists while surpassing the 20-point mark and leading all starters in threes made during Sunday's overtime loss. Smart nearly won the game for Boston in overtime, hitting a late three that ended up being after the buzzer to even the series at 2-2.